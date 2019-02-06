Congress will win both LS, Assembly polls in UP: Scindia

-
Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said the party will not only win the coming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh but also the Assembly polls in 2022.
Scindia, who has been given charge of western Uttar Pradesh, also said the strategy of the party will be finalised by Congress President Rahul Gandhi for both elections.
"We will win both the 2019 and 2022 polls. The strategy could be same or different," he told the media here.
