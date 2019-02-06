3 held for cow slaughter may be shifted to Rewa jail

Three men booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for cow slaughter in were likely to be transferred to Jail from Khandwa, police said on Wednesday.

The NSA was invoked against Nadeem, Shakeel and Azam, who were rounded up on Friday under the of Cow Slaughter Act, Superintendent of Police said.

This is the first time the new government in has invoked the NSA.

According to Bahuguna, police in Moghat arrested and Shakeel from Kharkali village following a tip off while was nabbed on Monday after he fled during the initial raids.

was earlier also said to be involved in a case of cow slaughter.

--IANS

