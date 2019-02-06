BJP legislators disrupt Karnataka Governor's address

The 10-day budget session of the legislature began on a stormy note on Wednesday with BJP legislators disrupting Vajubhai Vala's address to its joint sitting.

As soon as Vala began his address in Hindi, members walked towards the and started raising slogans against the state's JD-S- coalition government, drowning his voice.

With the opposition members refusing to hear him out in the pandemonium, the abruptly stopped his speech after reading only two pages and left the Assembly.

Soon after, tabled the Governor's speech as 'read' and copies of Vala's joint address were circulated in Kannada and English to the members of the Assembly and Council.

The made obituary references to the state's iconic seer Shivakumara Swami, who passed away on January 21, and Mangaluru-born former George Fernandes, who died on January 29.

H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the Lower House B.S. Yeddyurappa and Deputy also paid tributes to the seer and Fernandes.

Kumaraswamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the state Budget for fiscal 2019-20 in the Assembly on Friday.

