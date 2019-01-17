Consumer confidence index up 2.7 percentage points in Jan: Study

India's Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (Consumer Confidence) increased by 2.7 percentage points in January, recovering from a drop in December, according to a joint study by and

As per the report, the increase in can be attributed to the rise in jobs and investment among others.

The monthly PCSI result is driven by the aggregation of the four sub-indices: "The PCSI Employment Confidence (jobs) Sub-Index, which is up two points; the PCSI Economic Expectations (expectations) Sub Index, which is up two points; the PCSI Investment Climate (investment) Sub-Index which is up 3.2 points; and the PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions (current conditions) Sub-Index which is up 3.3 percentage points over last month," said in a statement.

Commenting on the findings, Parijat Chakraborty, Head of Public Affairs, said: "Lowering of fuel and have brought down inflation, increasing liquidity, leading to the boost in optimism among Indians. Also macro indicators are harmonious, like the trade war between the US and is stabilising."

The survey was conducted among 500 people through an during December 21, 2018 to January 9, 2019, Ipsos said.

