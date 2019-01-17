Congress points fingers at Doval son, demands details of FDI from Cayman Islands

Alleging links between son Vivek opening a in the Islands soon after 2016 demonetisation and the huge spike in inflow of FDI into from the territory, the on Thursday demanded the RBI to make public the source of funds received from the haven.

Citing data by the (RBI), said that between 2000 and 2017, received Rs 8,300 crore FDI from Islands but post demonetisation, India received an equivalent amount from there in one year alone.

"Within 13 days of announcing demonetisation, on November 21, 2016, opened a called 'GNY Asia' in Islands, which, according to a report of the BJP's 2011 committee, is a known haven," Ramesh told the media here.

"This unnatural increase in FDI inflow and Vivek Doval's raise serious suspicion of round tripping. The RBI must clarify the role of in this. We, therefore, demand it to publicise all details of the FDI received from in the last year," said the former Union

Ramesh raised suspicion of Vivek Doval's hedge fund being involved in funneling out and then bringing them back to India post demonetisation.

" government claims they are fighting against black and that they will not let companies use havens like Cayman Islands to launder But there is concrete proof that members of their government are involved in doing the same, especially after demonetisation," he said.

He also alleged links between and Zeus Strategic Management Advisors Pvt Ltd, another company in Cayman Islands which is headed by Doval's another son

"NSA and his sons not just need to clarify about their companies' role in the FDI inflow but also answer about Don W. Ebanks, a in Vivek's company and whose name was also found in Panama Papers," said Ramesh.

The referred to the BJP's 2011 committee on "Indian Black Money Abroad: Secret Banks and Tax Havens" of which was a member and reminded about the recommendations by the committee that included publicising details of funds coming from foreign tax havens.

"Since Doval as member of the committee had made the recommendations about tax havens, isn't it prudent that the source of funds received from Cayman Islands are published?" said Ramesh stressing on the need for a probe into the entire issue.

--IANS

and/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)