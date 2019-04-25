Couple entry for Badals in Punjab amid "match-fixing" allegations (Poll Trivia)

The Shiromani Akali Dal's first couple -- and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, are making a couple entry in the elections in this time.

While Sukhbir Badal, who is a sitting from the seat, has decided to contest from the Ferozepur seat, Harsimrat has been named as the party's candidate again from the Bathinda seat, which she has won earlier in 2009 and 2014.

Opposition leaders from the (AAP) and the newly formed People's are alleging that the names of the Badal couple were announced at the last minute by the Akali Dal only after the party leadership reached an 'understanding' with the ruling in to give "weak" candidates against them.

"This is clear match-fixing by the and the Akali Dal. The did not announce candidates only for these two seats till the last moment. Both parties have reached an understanding.

"The Akalis have given a weak candidate in the Patiala seat when wife is contesting," leader alleged.

The has fielded sitting against Harsimrat in Bathinda and former Akali Dal leader Sher Singh Gubhaya, who is the sitting from Ferozepur and defected to the Congress recently, against

"The and Congress are together in this. There is match-fixing between both parties for the Bathinda and Ferozepur seats," AAP unit chief and Sangrur pointed out.

Despite these allegations, seems confident about his 'Mission-13' campaign to win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Polling in the state will be held on May 19 in the last phase.

--IANS

js/in

