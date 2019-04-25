Pyongyang replaces top official dealing with Seoul

North has ousted as the with South Korea, said a on Thursday.

South Korean lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon, the of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, told the media that Kim had been removed from his position running the government's sometime in mid-April, reports

The manages with all things South Korea, including Pyongyang's relationship with and using propaganda to foment pro-North Korean views in the South.

Kim has also served as US Mike Pompeo's counterpart in nuclear negotiations with the US and organising the two summits between US and North Korean leader

It's unclear if Kim Yong Chol's role in talks with has changed, as he still holds other important titles inside North

The announcement comes as is slated to meet Russian at in Vladivostok on Thursday.

Putin will be the sixth world leader to meet since he took control of North in 2011.

So far, Kim has met US Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Vietnamese President

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)