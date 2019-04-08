Court adjourns JNU sedition case till July 23

A court here on Monday adjourned the hearing in the (JNU) case till July 23, while giving more time to the to decide on the issue of granting sanction or not.

allowed the state government's plea seeking more time on the sanction issue.

On April 5, the told the court that the filed a chargesheet in the case in haste and secrecy without getting the sanction of the competent authority.

The court in its last hearing asked the government to submit a definite time frame to decide when sanction would be given in the case that involves a 2016 event organised in the campus against the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind

The chargesheet was filed on January 14. It named former student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students as accused.

