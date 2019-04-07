From family of doctors, Rohtak doctor clears UPSC exam

Coming from a family of doctors, 25-year-old Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar of Rohtak town in Haryana, around 70 km from Delhi, has secured 82nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services results announced on April 5.
A doctor who completed her MBBS degree in 2017, Aparajita's parents - mother Nita and father Amar Singh - are both doctors based in Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Her two younger brothers also hold MBBS degrees.
Raised by her maternal grandparents in Rohtak and having completed her MBBS from the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, Aparajita took the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in June 2017 - her first attempt.
She said that she failed to clear the UPSC in her first attempt but persisted with her efforts and took the examination again in June last year.
With 180 posts earmarked for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), including 91 in the general category, the young doctor is expected to get into the prestigious IAS cadre.
Aparajita studied on her own for the tough Civil Services examination, and now says she is looking forward to contributing to society as an administrator, not only in the health sector but also in areas like women empowerment.
She is proud of her grandparents as they had always supported good education for girls in the family. Their three daughters, including Aparajita's mother, are all doctors.
"I have been raised in Rohtak and this is where I completed my MBBS. I wanted to give the UPSC examination a try and did it successfully," she said.
