UPSC topper thanks girlfriend, breaks stereotypes

is going ga-ga over topper attributing his success to his ladylove. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, he topped in his first attempt the (UPSC) examination, whose results were declared on Friday.

"It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the first rank. I thank my parents, sister and my girlfriend for the help and moral support. People will expect me to be a and that's exactly my intention," an overjoyed Kataria told reporters.

Kataria is believed to be the first civil services examination topper to have broken stereotypes, formally thanking his girlfriend for his success.

Some cheered him for advocating a progressive mindset and lauded the scholar for celebrating his romantic relationship publicly.

"In India, students are advised to observe celibacy -- 'Brahmcharya', concentrate on studies and keep away from relationship during school-college days. Kanishak Kataria, AIR 1 in final examination, thanking girlfriend (along with parents and sister), for the help and moral support," a tweet read.

Another user said: "Hence proved, having a girlfriend is no obstacle to clear "

Twitteratis are enthralled to see the lad speaking his heart out. "How many guys will have the guts to thank their girlfriends like this? Super cute!" said yet another.

Another one tweeted: "Where are those people, who believe girlfriends and relationships distract you from your career goals?"

Kataria is son of an who is currently posted as in government's His uncle is in

