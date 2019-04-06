Maharashtra farmer's son, diplomat's daughter clear UPSC

A farmer's son from Maharashtra's and the daughter of a former in the are among the aspirants from to clear the UPSC 2018 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday evening.

Hemanta Keshav Patil, who stood 39th, hails from small Shillotar village in Palghar, and had been a consistent topper throughout his academic career in school and college.

After topping the HSC exams from his sub-district Wada, he joined a college in Raigad to pursue a degree in Chemical Engineering and was awarded the gold medal.

Pooja Priyadarshni, the daughter of Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay, who retired as Secretary, in January this year, has also qualified, securing the 11th rank. Her mother is a in the state capital and the family originally hails from Kolhapur.

After completing her studies in New Delhi, the 26-year-old Pooja went to for higher studies in Social Management and cleared the UPSC in her third attempt.

Another girl, Shrushti Jayant Deshmukh, is the topper among all women candidates this time, standing 5th in the national ranking.

A total of six candidates from the state, including four girls, figure in the UPSC's list of Top 50. The other ranker holders include: Trupti Ankush Dhodmise (16th), (25th), and Manisha Manikrao Avhale (33rd).

