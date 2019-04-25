CPI complains to EC against BJP chief

-
The Communist Party of India has complained to the Election Commission against BJP chief Amit Shah saying he violated the model code of conduct by invoking armed forces to seek votes.
In their complaint to the EC on Thursday, the CPI said while addressing an election meeting at Krishna Nagar, West Bengal on April 22, Shah referred to the Indian air strikes against terror camps across India after the Pulwama terror attack.
"This is nothing but invoking armed forces in polls for votes. There is no Modi sena, no Modi Air Force but only Indian Army, which belongs to the nation. Somebody trying to own it is unpardonable and shameful," CPI said.
The Left party said the incident happened after Election Commission took action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the same issue.
