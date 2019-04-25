AAP manifesto harps on full statehood for Delhi (Roundup)

The (AAP), which is contesting all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, in its election manifesto on Thursday promised to secure full statehood for

Delhi's ruling party, which has been at loggerheads with the government, said only full statehood would give the city government control over land, law and order, police and over officials and decision-making.

"With full statehood, several dreams of the people of will be realized," said the 35-page manifesto titled 'Le Kar Rahenge Purna Rajya' (We will secure full statehood) which was released by

"Women's safety will considerably improve. Law and order in will improve. Youth will get jobs. Every child who has scored more than 60 per cent marks in 12th standard will get a college admission. Sealing will be stopped in Delhi. Every Delhi resident will have a house. Unauthorized colonies will be regularized. Delhi will be a clean and beautiful city. Delhi will accelerate towards the path of development," Kejriwal said in a message in the manifesto.

It promised 85 per cent reservation for residents of Delhi in college admission and jobs and 33 per cent reservation for women in police after the city becomes a full state.

With full statehood, the party promised transformation in 12 key areas: Cleanliness, protection from sealing, land and housing, jobs, transport, Yamuna rejuvenation, pollution, zero corruption, police reform, women safety, health and education.

Delhi, where polling for the Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 12, will have a triangular contest involving BJP, and AAP.

"The AAP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with the sole objective of making Delhi a full state," said the party which was trying to court the for an electoral alliance but failed to do so.

In the manifesto, released in the presence of other AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, the party said the and the have "betrayed the trust of the people" of Delhi over the issue.

"Their reason being that they did not have their government in the The truth is that there have been opportunities when they had their government, both at the Centre and in Delhi. But they did not take effective steps to give full statehood for Delhi. Even today, the stance of and Congress is not favourable towards granting full statehood," the manifesto reads.

Kejriwal said that Narendra Modi, before becoming the Prime Minister, demanded full statehood for Delhi.

"But both these parties have betrayed the trust of the people of Delhi," he said, adding that many other parties in Parliament had expressed support for the demand for complete statehood for Delhi.

The AAP said despite many hurdles, the had achieved remarkable progress in the fields of education, health, and water.

"We fulfilled all the promises that we made. With full statehood, we assure you that we will fulfil all the promises," Kejriwal's letter added.

"Till today, you have voted in Lok Sabha elections to elect your Now it's time to vote to make Delhi a full state. Delhi has that opportunity at this moment. This time, vote for AAP so that Delhi becomes a full state," he said.

The manifesto said the AAP will join hands with other political parties which have an emotional attachment with the people of Delhi and believe in the right of the people of Delhi to have a full-fledged state.

In the manifesto, the AAP promised steps to make Delhi the "safest city" in for women.

The party said with more powers, the party will regularize the contractual employees, including the guest teachers.

"With full statehood, we will build enough new mohalla clinics to provide at the doorstep (within 1 km) of every resident of Delhi," it said promising expanding existing hospitals.

The party also promised to have zero corruption and make Delhi among the cleanest cities in the world.

It promised house for all in 10 years after the city becomes a full state and also regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

--IANS

nks/prs

