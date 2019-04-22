CPI extends support to Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal

Announcing its support to candidate and former Digvijaya Singh, the (CPI) on Monday announced it will not field its candidate from for the Lok Sabha elections.

CPI said the party took the decision to save the "dignity of Parliament" after the fielded Pragya Thakur as its candidate from

"Fielding Pragya shows the original fascist character of the BJP," he said.

"Pragya Thakur is an accused in serious cases... She was in jail for nine years and is currently out on bail. Pragya Thakur in Parliament would be against the dignity of Parliament and the constitutional democratic values. So the CPI has announced its support to "

CPI has fielded candidate from four Lok Sabha in the state: Shahdol, Khargone, Balaghat and Sidhi. goes to the polls on May 12.

