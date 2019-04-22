Smriti issued notice in 2013 defamation case

The on Monday agreed to examine Sanjay Nirupam's appeal for quashing a defamation case filed against him by and BJP in 2013.

The court issued a notice to in this regard. Nirupam has sought for the setting aside of the summons issued against him by a trial court in a criminal defamation complaint filed by

"Why do you go for TV debates when you enter into a fight and then go to the court," said the as it agrees to examine the appeal by the leader

In 2012, while participating in a news debate on a private television channel, Irani and Nirupam got into a heated verbal exchange.

Nirupam reportedly questioned Irani's credentials saying: "You used to charge money to perform dance shows on TV. Now you are an "

Irani filed the defamation suit against Nirupam in 2013. He also filed a cross-defamation suit.

In 2014, Irani, then Union Human Resource Development Minister, filed a plea in the seeking to quash the complaint against her by Nirupam, and also the summons issued to her by the trial court.

In his turn, Nirupam challenged the complaint filed by Irani, and the court's 2013 order summoning him over the complaint.

The then set aside the proceedings of the trial court against Irani in the 2012 defamation case filed by Nirupam.

The leader, however, did not get any relief in the defamation case filed against him by Irani.

