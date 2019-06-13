Cyclone Vayu will not make landfall in Gujarat: IMD

Cyclone Vayu will not make landfall on the coast on Thursday as it was expected and will pass by the Saurashtra region later in the day, the (IMD) said.

IMD told the media here: "Cyclone Vayu will not hit It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbander and Dwarka."

It is likely to move north-northwest and then north-westwards "skirting the Saurashtra coast", Mohanty said.

stated that the 'Very Severe Cyclone' may weaken into a Category 1 Cyclonic Storm from Category 2, though the wind speed will be 135 km per hour to 145 km per hour gusting up to 175 km per hour.

has, meanwhile, already evacuated nearly three lakh people and Union Territory Diu touching the have moved over 10,000 people to safety.

--IANS

desai/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)