Mercury remains high; heatwave to end soon

While there was a slight dip in the maximum temperatures in the region reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days, Wednesday still remained uncomfortably hot.

The maximum temperature in on Wednesday was recorded at 43.4 degree Celsius, one notch below the previous day's, but three notches above the season's average.

Rain in areas surrounding the national capital has caused a slight drop in the temperatures.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) said the heatwave will cease in the next two days as monsoon starts moving towards the northern direction along with moisture-laden winds from the

IMD said rain is likely in the in the next two days owing to snowfall in and Cyclone Vayu.

"After Cyclone Vayu in two days, monsoon will move northwards which will end the heatwave," he said.

In the past few days, several people have died due to heat stroke. They included four passengers of Kerala Express who died on Monday when the train was passing through Jhansi,

On Wednesday, the mercury hovered around 45 degree Celsius in many parts of such as Churu, Sri Ganganagar. Heatwave conditions were witnessed in parts of central and northern parts of the country as well.

On Wednesday, there are chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and light rains in the evening in

On Tuesday, the national capital experienced heatwave conditions as the maximum temperature touched 44.5 degree, which was five notches above the season's average.

On Monday, the mercury in had crossed 48 degree Celsius, breaking all-time record of being the hottest day in June.

In case there is no rain in Delhi on Wednesday evening, the temperature may remain high for the next two days, but there will be no heatwave, as per the private forecaster

"There are chances that rain may occur in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday," said Mahesh Palawat, director,

