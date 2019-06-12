JUST IN
Duststorm: Operations resumes at IGI airport

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Operations resumed at the national capital's IGI Airport after a strong duststorm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening.

The dust storm impacted the flight operations which were halted since 6.36 p.m but were resumed later at 7.15 p.m.

However, till 7.15 p.m., nine flights were diverted from the airport to other cities.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 22:00 IST

