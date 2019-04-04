Sonakshi begins shooting for 'Dabangg 3'

'Rajjo is Back' to garner applause once again as Sonakshi Sinha started shooting for Dabangg 3 today.
The Dabangg actress shared a picture of her character 'Rajjo', on Instagram.
"RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3...Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck [?] #DabanggGirl," she wrote.
Three days back Salman Khan posted a video on his Twitter and Instagram handles, with brother Arbaaz Khan in which he shared that the shoot for the film starts.
Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in 'Dabangg'. The film released in 2010.
Dabangg 3 is the third film in the 'Dabangg' trilogy. The release date for the film is not yet confirmed.
Sonakshi is currently engaged in the promotion of her upcoming film 'Kalank', while Salman Khan last appeared in 'Race 3'.
