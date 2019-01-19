Daily soap is like a school: Karan Vohra

Vohra, currently seen in the TV show " Chali London", says a daily soap is like a school where he can learn a lot about acting and more.

"Acting happened accidentally. I was into construction business in I have no acting background, but I have lots of friends in the film industry," the of told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"I was a laid back guy in One day a close friend of mine recommended my name to (producer) Tewari," he added.

Then he went for an audition and was cast as the male lead of the show "Zindagi Ki Mehek".

"I told that 'I can't be an You have to help me out'. He did and I also worked hard. I consider daily soaps like a school. We do the same thing everyday and polish ourselves. It's not just acting. We also gain knowledge about camera, lighting and all. So, you become a professional," said

After the show wrapped up, he shifted base to in the last quarter of 2018.

Soon, he bagged a role in StarPlus' show " Chali London". Earlier this month, its lead male made an exit from the show. It came as a surprise to many, including his fans who started using #NoGauravNoKCL and #WeWantGauravSareen hashtags on

He doesn't feel any pressure.

"I want to focus on my work and performance. Rest is on the writers and makers of the show. I am doing my job and giving my 100 per cent. I don't pay attention to the negative part," he said.

His character, Dr. Veer, was introduced as someone with different shades. He is a young, no-nonsense doctor who is the of the at Medical College. He has adopted British culture leaving behind his Indian roots.

Talking about the development of his character, he said: "The new love interest (of Krishna) would be Dr. We will be taking the story forward. Basically, there will be new things in the show."

He enjoyed shooting in

"The locations are so beautiful. The natural light is so beautiful. Shots used to come out very well," said

