Delhi celebrates Janmashtami despite rain

Heavy rain and blocked roads did not stop Delhiites from celebrating the birth of Lord - Janmashtami - as thousands of devotees thronged temples and offered prayers.

The famous Laxmi Narayan Temple, in Amar Colony, Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Adhya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur and Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar were specially decorated. Arrangements were made to handle the devotees' rush.

Manju Das, a resident of Dwarka, said she along with her husband visit the in her locality every year to perform 'abhishek' to Lord and enjoy the fervour of Janmashtami.

"Every year we visit the temple, where devotees offer 'chhappan bhog' (a variety of dishes) amid chanting of 'Hare Krishna, Hare Radha' till late night," she told IANS.

Special processions were taken out from temples in different parts of the city which saw participation of a large number of people.

Colourful tableaux depicting the story of Lord Krishna's birth were displayed at Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh and other areas. On the other hand, cultural groups displayed special 'Jhankis' of Lord in residential areas.

Janmashtami is the largest festival in the Braj region of north In Mathura, Krishna is believed to have been born and in Vrindavan, he grew up. Temples are decorated and special programmes are organised in these places on Jamashtami. Devotees come from far and wide to visit the holy temples in Vrindavan and Mathura.

