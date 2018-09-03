Delhi celebrates Janmashtami despite rain

-
Heavy rain and blocked roads did not stop Delhiites from celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna - Janmashtami - as thousands of devotees thronged temples and offered prayers.
The famous Laxmi Narayan Temple, ISKCON temple in Amar Colony, Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Adhya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur and Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar were specially decorated. Arrangements were made to handle the devotees' rush.
Manju Das, a resident of Dwarka, said she along with her husband visit the ISKCON temple in her locality every year to perform 'abhishek' to Lord Krishna and enjoy the fervour of Janmashtami.
"Every year we visit the temple, where devotees offer 'chhappan bhog' (a variety of dishes) amid chanting of 'Hare Krishna, Hare Radha' till late night," she told IANS.
Special processions were taken out from temples in different parts of the city which saw participation of a large number of people.
Colourful tableaux depicting the story of Lord Krishna's birth were displayed at Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh and other areas. On the other hand, cultural groups displayed special 'Jhankis' of Lord Krishna in residential areas.
Janmashtami is the largest festival in the Braj region of north India. In Mathura, Krishna is believed to have been born and in Vrindavan, he grew up. Temples are decorated and special programmes are organised in these places on Jamashtami. Devotees come from far and wide to visit the holy temples in Vrindavan and Mathura.
