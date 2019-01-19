'Toy Story 3' director to leave Pixar after 25 years

Lee Unkrich, who won for " 3" and "Coco", is departing Studios after 25 years to spend more time with his family.

Unkrich joined in 1994 after working as an assistant in television on "Silk Stalkings" and "Renegade".

He served as on Pixar's first feature, 1995's "Toy Story", then co-directed " 2", "Monsters Inc." and "Finding Nemo".

He was the sole on 2010's " 3" and shared an adapted screenplay nomination with and

Unkrich on Friday informed employees of his decision, reports variety.com.

"I'm not leaving to make at another studio; instead, I look forward to spending much-needed time with my family and pursuing interests that have long been back-burnered," he said.

Lasseter, Pixar's co-founder, departed the company in late 2017 amid accusations of sexual harrassment and was hired earlier this month at Skydance

Pete Docter, who succeeded Lasseter as Pixar's chief creative officer, paid a tribute to Unkrich on Friday.

"Lee arrived at Pixar as we were crafting 'Toy Story', and he has had a profound effect on all Pixar since. He literally taught us rookie filmmakers about staging, composition, and cutting," said Docter.

"His artistry and expert craftsmanship as an and co- became a major reason for the high quality of our filmmaking, and as Lee went on to direct, his ability to find the deep humour and emotion enabled him to create some of the strongest we have made."

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)