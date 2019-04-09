JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' causes social media frenzy

Libya crisis: UN issues war crimes warning

Business Standard

Dalai Lama in Delhi hospital with chest infection

IANS  |  Dharamsala 

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday with a chest infection, his aided said.

"His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala. As a precaution, we came down to Delhi," Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary, told IANS.

He said the spiritual leader has been diagnosed with a chest infection.

"He will be spending the next two to three days in the hospital under medical treatment," he added.

The Dalai Lama had returned to Dharamsala on Monday only after meeting youth global leaders in New Delhi on April 7.

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959 after a Chinese Army crackdown. The Tibetan government-in-exile, based here, is not recognised by any country.

--IANS

vg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 20:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU