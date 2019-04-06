Dave Bautista to star in 'Army Of The Dead'

Actor-wrestler Dave has closed a deal to star in "Army of the Dead", a zombie film that Snyder will direct.

Scripted by and Zack, the adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest ever attempted.

and are producing, and and are overseeing it for

will next be seen reprising his Drax role in "Avengers: Endgame", which releases on April 26. He also stars in "Stuber". The 50-year-old star is also shooting for "Dune".

--IANS

dc/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)