Dave Bautista to star in 'Army Of The Dead'

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actor-wrestler Dave Bautista has closed a Netflix deal to star in "Army of the Dead", a zombie heist film that Zack Snyder will direct.

Scripted by Shay Hatten and Zack, the adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Zack and Deborah Snyder are producing, and Ori Marmur and Andrew Norman are overseeing it for Netflix.

Bautista will next be seen reprising his Drax role in "Avengers: Endgame", which releases on April 26. He also stars in "Stuber". The 50-year-old star is also shooting for "Dune".

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 12:44 IST

