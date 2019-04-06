Ranveer Singh preps with Kapil Dev for '83'

is in the process of "becoming the hurricane" under the training of for the upcoming film "'83", a entertainer on India's historical 1983 World Cup win.

On Saturday, Ranveer tweeted a photograph of himself along with Kapil in Dharamsala. Sporting the Indian team's blue jersey, the two can be seen talking to each other in the image. The seems to be giving some tips to the "Gully Boy"

Ranveer captioned the image: "Becoming the Hurricane. Legend. Journey begins... '83'."

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, "'83" is being directed by Kabir Khan, and will see Ranveer playing Kapil.

"'83" follows how, under Kapil Dev, the Indian team defeated in the final of in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Apart from Ranveer, the cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, and The film's shoot begins in May.

