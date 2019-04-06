Pallavi Sharda to star in drama pilot 'Triangle'

Sharda, who has worked in Bollywood like "Besharam", "Begum Jaan" and "Hawaizaada", has been tapped as the female lead opposite in the ABC drama pilot "Triangle".

Written by and Sonny Postiglione, and directed by McG, "Triangle" poses the question, what if the Bermuda was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travellers over the course of human history?

When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants - from throughout history - to survive and somehow find a way home.

will play Alex, David's (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter (Sarah Catherine Hook), reports deadline.com.

Matt Passmore, Edwin Hodge, Mallory Jansen, Lorenzo Richelmy, and Diana Bermudez co-star.

The pilot is filming in

Pallavi, who is of Indian descent, has built a career in India, and the UK. She currently co-stars in two series, "Beecham House" and "Les Norton" in

--IANS

dc/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)