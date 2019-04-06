Cosby accusers reach settlement in defamation case

An for seven women who accused of sexual misconduct announced that they have settled a case against him.

was sued in 2014 by Tamara Green, who alleges that sexually assaulted her in the 1970s. Green first made the accusation in 2005, and repeated it in interviews in 2014, which prompted denials from Cosby's camp, reports variety.com.

"This is a 10-year-old, discredited accusation that proved to be nothing at the time, and is still nothing," a Cosby publicist said at the time.

Green filed a suit in December 2014, alleging that Cosby was falsely branding her a liar. She was later joined by six other women, whose allegations Cosby had also denied.

A year after the suit was filed, Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting at his home in 2004. He was convicted in April 2018 and is now serving a 3-to-10 year sentence in state prison.

In a filing on Friday, the plaintiffs' attorney, Joseph Cammarata, said that his clients' claims has been settled. The terms were not disclosed.

Cosby's issued a statement saying the settlement was made by his company without his knowledge or consent.

"Mr. Cosby did not settle any cases with anyone. He is not paying anything to anyone, and he is still pursuing his counterclaims. decided to settle these cases, without the knowledge, permission and/or consent of Mr. Cosby. Mr. Cosby vehemently denies the allegations brought against him in these suits and he maintains his innocence," his said.

--IANS

dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)