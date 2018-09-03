Death toll in Philippines blast rises to 2

The death toll in the powerful blast that rocked a southern Philippine town has to two, police said on Monday.

of province said a 15-year-old girl who was among the 15 people wounded in the blast died at the hospital on Monday morning, reported.

On Sunday night, an 18-year-old boy died at the scene when an improvised ripped through an in Isulan, a town in province on Mindanao, around 7.35 p.m. local time.

This is the second blast within a week. On Aug 28, a homemade bomb exploded in the town killing three and injuring more than 30 others.

Sunday's explosion occurred some 500 meters from the site of the Aug 28 explosion, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the two bombings.

The military pinned the blame for the attacks on the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a spin-off of (MILF) that forged a peace pact with the government.

The BIFF denied the accusations.

--IANS

anp/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)