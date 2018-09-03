JUST IN
Massive search operation on in J&K's Pulwama

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Security forces started a massive search operation on Monday in around two dozen villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The operation began following reports about the presence of militants in the villages of Putrigam, Rohmu, Rajpora, Matrigam, Goosu, Frasipora and others.

"So far, there has been no reports of any exchange of fire in any of the villages included in the search," a police officer said.

This is not the first such operation in the south Kashmir area undertaken by the security forces.

These operations known as area domination operations are usually undertaken to keep the militants on the run and prevent them from establishing a foothold in the region.

