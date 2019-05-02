Defeat to CSK reality check for us: DC captain Iyer

captain Iyer has said that his sides 80-run defeat to Super Kings was a reality check for them.

"The way we chased, it wasn't expected from the batsmen but it is a good reality check for us. Good that it happened at this stage and everybody would be on their toes in the next game," said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony on Wednesday.

a target of 180, the Capitals crumbled to 99 within 17 overs to surrender the top spot on the league table to CSK.

"We won't blame the abilities of our team but definitely we didn't play smart It was an amazing start by the bowlers in the powerplay and should have curtailed them to under 170. Even with the way we started with the bat as well, we have had great starts which we couldn't convert into big ones. There are small things we have to look into and come back strong in the next game. I wouldn't blame myself nor the team," said Iyer.

DC were especially undone by an inspired performance from CSK Dhoni, who smashed 21 runs in the last over bowled by before dismissing and Iyer with two stunning stumpings. "The way he stumped me, it was lightning speed, I couldn't control and with the way the ball spun, it was difficult to get back. I was really looking good and thought I would be taking on the next few overs," he said.

Iyer acknowledged that the absence of pacer Kagiso Rabada had an effect on DC's performance. "We know what ability he (Rabada) has, especially in the death over. For sure we were missing him in this game. He had a stiff back and it is good that he took rest," he said.

DC lost four wickets in the 11th and 12th overs bowled by and respectively.

"I was enjoying my There was a lot of turn on the surface. I was just trying to bowl in good areas, and the wicket was doing the rest for me. Tahir has been fantastic throughout the season.

"He has taken wickets for us whenever we needed. Me, Immibhai (Tahir) and Bhajju have done well, and as a unit, we need to put a lot of effort into our and our the skills," Jadeja said.--IANS

