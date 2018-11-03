JUST IN
Business Standard

Defence Minister to celebrate Diwali with troops in Arunachal

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will celebrate Diwali with troops in forward areas of Dibang Valley in Arunanchal Pradesh, said a defence official on Saturday.

There are military posts separated from the nearest road-head by at least 30 km. The sparsely populated area has the average density of about one man per km.

"Infrastructure has been a major challenge in the area. Several steps have been taken to improve roads in the forward areas," said an official, adding the Defence Minister would be reviewing the progress of the ongoing infrastructure projects and also defence preparedness.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 21:24 IST

