Family urges Kashmiri youth who joined Islamic State to return home

members of a Kashmiri youth, who has purportedly joined terror outfit Islamic State, on Saturday urged him to abjure violence and return home.

Bilal Ahmad, in a video message to his son Ehtesham Bilal, who on Friday appeared on wielding a rifle and claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, appealed to him to return home.

"Islam does not allow anybody to disobey his parents. I appeal and order you to return home. Seeing you on the wherein you have claimed allegiance to the Islamic State has disturbed me. Your ailing mother cannot live without you".

Ehtesham's sister, Sadiqa, told her brother in the message, "I cannot live without you. For Allah's sake come back."

A student at Sharda University, a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, disappeared on October 28, days after allegedly being beaten by a group of students on the campus.

