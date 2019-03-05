Delhi HC condoles Justice Valmiki Mehta's death

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday condoled the death of Justice Valmiki Mehta.
"We have lost a stalwart, a man who has no parallel," said the court's Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, while addressing the Full Court Reference.
He said that Justice Mehta was uncompromising and of a firm nature, adding that he delivered judgments expeditiously.
A sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, Justice Valmiki Mehta died on March 1.
Former High Court judges, Justices Kailash Gambhir and Manmohan Singh, and many senior advocates were also present on the occasion.
--IANS
akk/ksk/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU