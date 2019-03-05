Japan court grants ex-Nissan chief Ghosn $9 mn bail

A on Tuesday granted ousted Motor Co. a $9 million in a case of financial misconduct and after spending more than three months in a jail here.

The on Tuesday said that Ghosn, also the former of Renault, could be released from detention on the as early as Tuesday, reports

Prosecutors, however, were expected to appeal the decision.

The former high-flying executive's legal team submitted a request for for the third time with the Tokyo court on February 28.

The 64-year-old Brazilian-born French auto executive, accused of understating his income and aggravated breach of trust, was arrested on November 19, 2018, and has been held at the Tokyo Detention House since.

All previous requests for bail had been denied, with prosecutors filing fresh charges against him.

Ghosn has denied all the charges levelled against him.

