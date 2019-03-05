Tribals, Dalits brace for huge showdown in Bihar

Hundreds of Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and tribal outfits halted rail and road traffic across on Tuesday as they joined a nation-wide call for shutdown demanding the Centre to promulgate ordinances to secure forest rights to Advasis, job security for ad hoc teachers and protest the anti-reservation policy of the central government.

The protesters stopped over a dozen long-route trains in Ara, Jehanabad, Patna, Darbganga, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and railway stations.

Various important arterial roads were blocked as the groups protested against University Grants Commission's new 13-point roster system that will reduce jobs for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes.

The tribals were protesting a order evicting more than 10 lakh families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers from forest lands across 16 states.

The shutdown is supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Left parties and other opposition members.

