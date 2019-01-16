Delhi HC defers AJL plea to Jan 28

The on Wednesday deferred hearing of a plea by the (AJL), publisher of the newspaper, challenging a single-judge bench order to vacate the House.

A bench of and Justice deferred the hearing to January 28.

The has moved a division bench challenging the December 21 order of the single-judge dismissing its plea against the Urban Development Ministry's October 30 direction that AJL's 56-year-old lease on House was over and that it should vacate.

The single-judge bench had observed that the had not disclosed the volume of the daily's publication and the extent of its circulation, both in print and online, across the country.

The in its appeal said the volume of the publication was neither relevant nor was the company subjected to any query by the single-judge to this effect during the course of oral arguments.

"The High Court has plainly erred in completely ignoring these facts in the impugned order (December 21)," the appeal said.

The publication of the weekly ' on Sunday' was resumed on September 24, 2017 and it is published from the Herald House. On October 14, the AJL also resumed its weekly

AJL said that the single-judge bench had displayed unwarranted haste.

--IANS

akk/prs

