Delhi HC tells Centre, CBI to file response on plea to probe phone tapping

The on Tuesday asked the and the CBI to file reply to a plea seeking a direction to constitute a SIT to look into the abuse of power by some officials of the probe agency by illegally tapping phone calls.

A division bench of and Justice asked the Centre and the (CBI) to file reply on the plea, and listed the matter for further hearing on March 26.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Sarthak Chaturvedi, who has also sought a direction to the for framing comprehensive guidelines regarding tracing, tapping and surveillance of phone calls.

The plea also sought accountability of officials.

Chaturvedi requested the court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the abuse of powers by some highly placed CBI officials by illegally intercepting phone calls of individuals without following the due procedures.

He mentioned in his plea that some CBI officials were misusing their powers for ulterior motives.

The (SU) of the CBI deals with phone tapping and technical surveillance. It is headed by a (DIG)

"...immediately after the news broke out on arrest of Manoj Prasad, made immediate calls to Samant Goel, who made calls to There were four calls between Somesh and Samant Goel, and four calls between and by October 17, 2018 afternoon," the plea read.

"There was also a call between Prasad (father of and Manoj Prasad) with Samant Goel, Special Secretary, It establishes that mobile numbers of Manoj, Somesh, Samant, and Rakesh Asthana, were intercepted illegally by Rakesh Rathi, DIG, SU."

He told the court that at that time Rathi was heading the SU and reporting to A.K. Sharma, of Policy Division, and eventually to Alok Verma, then CBI

The CBI has not formulated any guideline to deal with tracing, tapping and surveillance of phone calls.

Chaturvedi said tracing, tapping and surveillance of phone calls directly and indirectly affects national security and intelligence.

