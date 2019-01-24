Delhi Law Department examining charges against Kanhaiya Kumar: Kejriwal

on Thursday said the state government's was looking into whether sanction can be given to prosecute former University (JNU) student leader and nine others in a case.

A court recently rapped the Police for filing the chargesheet without receiving the sanction from the competent authority.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said: "I do not know whether Kanhaiya has committed or not, it is being examined by the "

The court here on January 19 listed the matter for further hearing on February 6 and asked the Police to get the requisite approval from the legal department by then.

The Police filed the chargesheet on January 14 naming Kumar and former JNU student leaders Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and seven Kashmiri students as accused in a case involving them raising slogans during an event organised on the varsity campus in February 2016 against the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind

Soon after the chargesheet was filed, the and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government started a blame-game.

While the claimed that no file related to the case had been brought to the notice of any Delhi minister, the police said they had applied for the sanction on January 14.

According to official records, which IANS has access to, the file was received by the

According to the file monitoring system, the file was first sent to the (Home) and then to Principal (Home) on January 14 -- the day the chargesheet was filed.

On January 17, the file was moved to the which moved it to the (Law).

The file was again sent to the Law Department Secretary the next day and was later sent to (Home).

On January 21, the file was sent to (Home). It was later moved to the (Home) and on Monday the office of the Home received it, and it has been there since then.

Meanwhile, on Monday issued a show-cause notice to (Law) A.K. Mendiratta for clearing the sanction without his approval.

The Minister said the prosecution file would now have to be sent back to the Law Department for a review. Gahlot also wrote to the apprising him of the matter.

--IANS

nks/ksk/vm/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)