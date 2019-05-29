Delhi peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW: Tata Power

With the summer heat pushing the capital's peak power demand to this season's highest of 6,011 MW on Wednesday, Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) said it successfully met the demand of 1,690 MW in its jurisdiction without any network constraint.

TPDDL, which supplies to north and northwest parts of Delhi, said in a statement that the highest peak demand registered in the discom's area last year was 1,967 MW.

" Distribution today (Wednesday) successfully met the high peak power demand of 1,690 MW without any network constraint as touched a record high of 6,011 MW, highest for this season," it said.

"We are expecting the peak power demand to reach 2,150 MW in our area this summer," TPDDL said in a statement.

"To meet this demand, we have long-term tie-ups amounting to around 2,000 MW and other arrangements and up to 500 MW including renewable power, through power import banking/ bilateral imports with other states to ensure regular supply and take care of any contingency requirements," he added.

