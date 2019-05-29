JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

South industry will help me grow: Sunny Leone

Toss between Shah, Goyal for finance portfolio in Modi 2.0

Business Standard

Delhi peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW: Tata Power

IANS  |  New Delhi 

With the summer heat pushing the capital's peak power demand to this season's highest of 6,011 MW on Wednesday, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) said it successfully met the demand of 1,690 MW in its jurisdiction without any network constraint.

TPDDL, which supplies electricity to north and northwest parts of Delhi, said in a statement that the highest peak demand registered in the discom's area last year was 1,967 MW.

"Tata Power Delhi Distribution today (Wednesday) successfully met the high peak power demand of 1,690 MW without any network constraint as Delhi touched a record high of 6,011 MW, highest for this season," it said.

"We are expecting the peak power demand to reach 2,150 MW in our area this summer," TPDDL Chief Executive Sanjay Banga said in a statement.

"To meet this demand, we have long-term tie-ups amounting to around 2,000 MW and other arrangements and up to 500 MW including renewable power, through power import banking/ bilateral imports with other states to ensure regular supply and take care of any contingency requirements," he added.

--IANS

bc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 20:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements