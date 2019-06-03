Delhi's peak power demand touches 6,560MW

-
Amid soaring temperatures, the peak power demand in Delhi touched 6,560MW on Sunday, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) reported on Monday.
This was higher than the annual peak load of 2017 -- 6,526 MW on June 6, 2017.
The power demand crossed the 6,000 MW mark on Wednesday and has been rising since then.
"On June 2, Delhi's peak power load reached 6,560 MW at 11.31 p.m.," the SLDC said.
Last year on June 1, Delhi's power demand hit an all-time high of 6,651 MW. In July, it created another new record with a demand of 7,016 MW.
