Delhi schedule for 'Chhapaak' wrapped up

The schedule for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming directorial "Chhapaak", starring and Massey, has concluded.

On Monday, Meghna tweeted a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film and said that they are "happily half way done".

"Happily halfway done! schedule wrap for team 'Chhapaak'," she captioned the image.

"Chhapaak" is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, played by Deepika. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

In March, the "Padmaavat" star unveiled the first look of "Chhapaak" in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.

