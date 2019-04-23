JUST IN
Delhi schedule for 'Chhapaak' wrapped up

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi schedule for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming directorial "Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, has concluded.

On Monday, Meghna tweeted a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film and said that they are "happily half way done".

"Happily halfway done! Delhi schedule wrap for team 'Chhapaak'," she captioned the image.

"Chhapaak" is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, played by Deepika. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

In March, the "Padmaavat" star unveiled the first look of "Chhapaak" in which she was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 13:12 IST

