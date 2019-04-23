Aamir Khan flies economy, surprises co-passengers

Ditching the luxuries of a business class, superstar Khan took everyone by surprise as he was spotted travelling in the economy class of domestic budget

In a viral video, the "Dangal" star is seen sitting by the window seat quietly, wearing a pale blue cap and has his signature spectacles on. He looks amused by the attention he was receiving.

The video received a lot of praise from fans and followers, who lauded the 54-year-old's simplicity.

One fan said: " bhai you are real hero economy class".

Another wrote: "It's actual class of simplicity."

On the front, was last seen onscreen in the "Thugs Of Hindostan" along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and

Aamir is also the of is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in

