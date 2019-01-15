Delhi ups Urdu Certificate Course Centres from 8 to 50

The government on Tuesday decided to increase the number of Certificate Course Centres from eight to 50, to promote the language.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the of Academy, chaired by of Art, Culture and Languages

"To promote the language and take it to people interested in the language, the government has decided to increase the Certificate Course Centre from eight to 50 in different parts of the city," the government said in a statement.

"We have to take Urdu to more people. Why should Urdu centres be limited to certain areas? If there is a centre in Okhla there should be one in Greater Kailash. We are also going to take knowledge in Urdu to more people through translation that will not only enrich academic discourse but also challenge fake news by providing historical evidence," it said.

Various issues pertaining to the promotion of Urdu language and functioning of the Academy were also discussed in the meeting.

"The has done very well in the last year with some out of the box initiatives like Festival and programmes in memory of and In the next year, we will focus on the grassroots level work for the language including increasing budgets and ensuring quality implementation of programmes. There is a need to revisit old schemes and come up with new ideas," the statement said.

