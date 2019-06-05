Delhi youth drowns in Gurugram canal

A youth from who was reportedly drunk drowned in the canal near village, police said. This was the second incident in the last one week.

The deceased, Tilakraj (30), was a resident of Kapashera area of South West He went to her sister's house in along with three other friends. "During the journey, they consumed liquor and decided to take a bath in the canal," said the local police.

"All the four youths, who did not know swimming, entered the canal to take a bath. Tilakraj was swept away," said Rohtash Singh, SHO of

"When Tilakraj shouted for help, some local residents reached the spot, but he could not be traced as he could have been swept away by the strong current," said Singh.

The local residents then informed the police and fire brigade about the incident.

"We were joined by specialist swimmers for the rescue operation. After two-and-a-half-hour effort, fire officials managed to extricate the body of Tilakraj," said the SHO.

