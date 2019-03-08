No ban on use of diesel agriculture pumps in NCR: Govt

The Friday assured the farmers that use of diesel agriculture pumps has not been banned by the

The ban relates to only diesel vehicles (heavy or light) which are more than 10 years old, the ministry said in an official statement.

"It has come to notice that some unscrupulous elements have been spreading the message among farmers in the that use of diesel agriculture pumps have been banned by the (NGT)," the statement said



They are apparently harassing the farmers and forcing them to buy new pumps. There has been no such order so far by NGT and it is clarified that NGT vide its order dated April 7, 2015... had directed that all diesel vehicles (heavy or light) which are more than 10 years old, will not be permitted on the roads of (NCR), Delhi, the ministry said.

"Therefore, it is made abundantly clear that aforesaid order relates to diesel vehicles and not to agriculture pumps using diesel," the ministry officials said.

"This is also for the information of all State Governments and the enforcement agencies to make sure that such misinformation campaign should not be allowed to continue and to ensure that farmers are not harassed," they added .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)