Assam police 'high' on humour after huge ganja catch

Assam Police have earned praise from people around the country for a humourous tweet that it posted after seizing 590 kg of ganja.
"Anyone lost a huge (590 kg) amount of cannabis/ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri," read the message from the Assam Police Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The post is accompanied by a picture of stacks of cannabis placed on top of one another.
People lauded the team for the huge catch. But the humorous twist in the tale left the Twitterati in splits.
The tweet which has been liked over 19,000 times so far, has also been commended by stand-up comedian Papa CJ.
He posted clap emojis on a tweet addressed to the @assampolice "for the job done and the sense of humour :)"
Assam Police lapped up the comment from the comedian.
"You know you have arrived when Asia's Best Stand-up comic appreciates your humour! Thank you @PapaCJ , you are a kind (& funny) soul," a tweet from Assam Police said on Wednesday.
While police often bring up the image of a coercive force, such humorous tweets have done well to connect with thousands.
Social Media Consultant Salik Khan who works for both Assam Police and Meghalaya Police later posted a link related to the tweet.
Mumbai Police are also known for using humour, memes and GIFs to send strong messages to the young.
