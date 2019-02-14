JUST IN
PTron expands distribution channel in North India

Palred Technologies announced that PTron, one of India's fastest growing mobile accessories brand owned by Palred Electronics (subsidiary of Palred Technologies), has strengthened its distribution channel in the Northern India. The company appointed Mojo International as its first exclusive distributor in north India. It is one of the largest distributors of mobile accessories in the region.

With this appointment, PTron has expanded its offline sales channels into the new geographies of Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 14:53 IST

