Dense fog in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog engulfed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, weather officials said.
Road and railway traffic was affected due to low visibility, which reduced to less than 100 metres at some places. Traffic on highways was plying slow, the police said.
The Amritsar to Ambala and Ambala to Delhi stretch of the National Highway No. 1 (NH-1) experienced moderate to dense fog at several places.
The chilly weather continued over the region on Sunday with minimum temperatures ranging from 3 to 9 degrees degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperatures recorded in the region on Saturday hovered between 14 to 22 degrees Celsius.
