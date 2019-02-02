Powerful quake in Hindu Kush, Delhi-NCR, J&K feel tremors

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted mountain range along Afghanistan- border that led to mild tremors in Delhi- and parts of Jammu & on Saturday evening.

According to an (IMD) official, the depth of the earthquake was 212 km and the tremors took place around 5.34 p.m.

The tremors in Delhi- lasted for 40-50 seconds, the said.

--IANS

