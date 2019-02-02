Powerful quake in Hindu Kush, Delhi-NCR, J&K feel tremors

-
A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan-Pakistan border that led to mild tremors in Delhi-NCR and parts of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday evening.
According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the depth of the earthquake was 212 km and the tremors took place around 5.34 p.m.
The tremors in Delhi-NCR lasted for 40-50 seconds, the official said.
