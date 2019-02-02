JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Those involved in corruption coming together out of fear: Modi on opposition alliance

Business Standard

Powerful quake in Hindu Kush, Delhi-NCR, J&K feel tremors

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan-Pakistan border that led to mild tremors in Delhi-NCR and parts of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday evening.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the depth of the earthquake was 212 km and the tremors took place around 5.34 p.m.

The tremors in Delhi-NCR lasted for 40-50 seconds, the official said.

--IANS

spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 20:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements