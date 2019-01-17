Singapore Minister Iswaran congratulates KCR on victory

Singapore's minister-in-charge of trade relations, S. Iswaran, has congratulated Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on his successful re-election as the Chief Minister.
In a congratulatory letter, he described Rao's success in the recent elections as a testament to his outstanding accomplishments in his first term in office.
"Under your leadership, Telangana has achieved a stellar annual revenue growth rate of 17.17%. Singapore companies have also recognised Telangana's favourable investment climate," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday quoted from the letter.
"During your tenure, DBS (Development Bank of Singapore) built its largest technology hub outside its Singapore headquarters in Hyderabad and Ascendas-Singapore continued to expand its footprint within the state," said the statement.
Iswaran was confident that under KCR's leadership, economic relations between Singapore and Telangana will strengthen further and more Singapore companies will find opportunities to participate in Telangana's economic development.
